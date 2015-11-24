DUBAI Nov 24 The Kuwaiti dinar fell sharply
against the U.S. dollar in the forward market on Tuesday, to
levels last seen in 2009, reflecting a shortage of dinars in the
cash market as low oil prices reduced liquidity, bankers said.
Kuwait is one of the richest of the Gulf energy exporters
and can cope relatively easily with an era of cheap oil, but its
markets are showing stresses that are being felt across the
region.
One-year dollar/Kuwaiti dinar forwards jumped as
high as 462.80 points on Tuesday, their highest level since
March 2009, from Monday's close of 390 points. They remained
well below their 2008 peak of 1,582 points, hit during the
global financial crisis.
Bankers said that with oil prices low, some Kuwaiti
government and quasi-sovereign bodies had reduced their
longer-term dinar deposits in banks. This had left banks
scrambling for cash.
"There is a sharp dinar shortage in the cash market due to
deposit erosion from government-related entities, causing a
scramble for KWD liquidity," a senior commercial banker in
Kuwait said, declining to be named because of commercial
sensitivities.
Another banker said: "There is a big rush to attract
customer deposits among banks, but that can hardly fill the gap
caused by the withdrawals, making the cash shortage inevitable."
The three-month Kuwait interbank offered rate
has risen to 1.19 percent from 0.81 percent at the end of last
year, while the one-year deposit rate has jumped 100
basis points.
The dinar is pegged in the spot market against a
basket of currencies; in the forwards market, rising dinar
interest rates are causing it to trade at a growing discount.
"The forward market is signalling a weaker KWD against USD.
If interest rates in the cash market move up further, then
forwards will continue to rise until the government infuses
dinar liquidity," the first banker said.
Kuwait's government swung to a budget deficit in the
April-August period of 1.094 billion dinars ($3.62 billion),
after a deduction for the Future Generations Fund, part of its
sovereign wealth fund, according to official data.
Interbank money rates are rising and currencies falling in
forwards markets across the Gulf, as banking systems and markets
adjust to cutbacks in flows of oil money to which they became
accustomed over years.
One-year dollar/Saudi riyal forwards climbed as
high as 625 points on Tuesday, their highest level since 1999.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Catherine Evans)