KUWAIT May 24 Kuwait's financial watchdog is
giving investment funds until the end of June to comply with new
rules on the ownership of individual financial securities.
The Gulf state is home to a large number of investment firms
which have been hard hit by the global financial crisis, many of
them had trading in their shares frozen.
The Capital Markets Authority, the first of its kind in
Kuwait, was set up last year to try to address such issues.
The CMA made amendments to bylaws in February regarding the
amount of shares investment funds operating in Kuwait can own in
a single security. It originally had an end-March deadline for
compliance with its rules, but a new deadline had not been
specified after the amendments.
"The Capital Markets Authority draws the attention of all
persons authorized of the need to resolve the issue of funds
investing in securities before June 30, 2012," the CMA said in
an e-mailed statement on Thursday.
The amended rules state that a fund cannot own more than 10
percent in a single security. It the fund wants to own more,
then it can only acquire a stake which is less than the
company's comparative share of the stock market or of the
sector.
