DUBAI Aug 1 Kuwait is to increase the prices of
gasoline by as much as 73 percent from September, showing how
the oil price slump is affecting the energy-rich Gulf state's
finances.
Oil-exporting states around the Gulf are reducing subsidies
for fuel, public utilities and food, and freezing or slowing the
growth of public sector wages as they try to curb big budget
deficits caused by low oil prices.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and
Bahrain have all taken such steps in recent months but Kuwait
has been slower to act.
With the move, now joins the other Gulf Arab countries in
making major reforms to its energy subsidies.
Kuwait's cabinet said on Monday that the price for the ultra
gasoline grade would rise to 165 fils a litre, from 95
currently, the super grade to 105 from 65 and premium grade to
85 from 60, state news agency KUNA reported. (There are 1,000
fils in one Kuwaiti dinar)
Kuwaiti Finance ministry undersecretary Khalifa Hamada told
the al-Qabas newspaper at the end of 2015 that "rationalising"
subsidies would save the government 2.6 billion Kuwaiti dinars
($8.7 billion) over three years.
Anas al-Saleh, the Finance Minister and acting oil minister,
in July predicted a 9.5 billion dinar budget deficit for the
current fiscal year, which began on April 1.
Last year, the United Arab Emirates raised octane 95
gasoline by almost a quarter. Qatar raised domestic prices of
gasoline by 30 percent in January. Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia
also aims to cut water, electricity and fuel prices according to
a National Transformation Plan rolled out in June.
