KUWAIT, July 23 Kuwait's Gulf Bank, the country's fourth-largest lender, reported a 17 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, a stock exchange filing on Tuesday showed.

Net profit was 6.3 million Kuwaiti dinars ($22.1 million) for the three months to the end of June compared with 5.4 million dinars a year ago. ($1 = 0.2849 Kuwaiti dinars) (Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Andrew Torchia)