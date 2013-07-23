BRIEF-Howard Hughes Corp announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
KUWAIT, July 23 Kuwait's Gulf Bank, the country's fourth-largest lender, reported a 17 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, a stock exchange filing on Tuesday showed.
Net profit was 6.3 million Kuwaiti dinars ($22.1 million) for the three months to the end of June compared with 5.4 million dinars a year ago. ($1 = 0.2849 Kuwaiti dinars) (Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
* Easterly Government Properties -may offer and sell shares of common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m4onx0) Further company coverage:
* America First Multifamily Investors L.P. reports fourth quarter 2016 earnings