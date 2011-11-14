* Recovers from 23.1 percent shrinkage in 2009
* Kuwait revises 2009 GDP data
(Adds analyst comments, byline)
By Martin Dokoupil and Martina Fuchs
DUBAI, Nov 14 Kuwait's economy grew 16.9
percent in nominal terms last year as higher oil prices helped
the hydrocarbon-reliant OPEC member to recover from a sharp
downturn suffered in the previous year, central bank data showed
on Monday.
Gross domestic product at current prices fell by a revised
23.1 percent in 2009, after the global credit crunch sent crude
oil prices plunging. Previously, the world's No. 6 oil
exporter had reported a 21.2 percent nominal GDP fall for 2009.
Kuwait authorities often publish economic data long after
the period in question has ended. The central bank's latest
figures did not include inflation-adjusted GDP data for Kuwait,
which depends on income from crude oil for around 93 percent of
its government budget.
The International Monetary Fund has estimated Kuwait's
economic output expanded 3.4 percent in real terms last year
after a 5.2 percent contraction in 2009, which was its most
severe shrinkage since the Gulf war ended in 1991.
Despite a fall in crude oil prices over the past six months,
Kuwait's real economic growth is expected to accelerate to 4.7
percent this year, a Reuters poll of analysts showed in
September.
"The average oil prices in 2011 are higher than 2010 which
will push nominal GDP higher," said Mahdi Mattar, chief
economist at CAPM Investment.
"So the increase in quantity and increase in prices will
definitely mean that 2011 will have a much higher GDP in nominal
as well as real terms," he said.
Output of the hydrocarbon sector, which accounts for over 51
percent of Kuwait's economy, jumped 22 percent at current prices
in 2010 after a 36.2 percent plunge in the previous year, the
central bank data showed.
Household consumption, which makes up around a third of GDP,
rose 6.4 percent in nominal terms last year after an 8.5 percent
fall in 2009. Gross fixed capital formation soared 24.1 percent
after a 21.6 percent slump.
Kuwait's central bank governor told Reuters last month that
he was greatly concerned by Europe's debt crisis and its
possible impact on the stability of banks there, but he believed
local banks were in good enough shape to withstand big global
shocks.
The country's top policymakers called on the government this
summer to correct imbalances in the economy and trim budget
waste, though analysts say political friction between the
cabinet and parliament may slow that push.
Despite its wealth, the state-dominated economy has drawn
few foreign investors, unlike nearby Qatar and the United Arab
Emirates.
(Writing by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Stephen Nisbet)