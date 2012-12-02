BRIEF-Arab Banking Corp Jordan FY profit falls
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 14.1 million dinars versus 15.6 million dinars year ago
KUWAIT Dec 2 Kuwait's Global Investment House shareholders have approved the delisting of the stock from Kuwait exchange, a bourse statement said on Sunday.
"(The general assembly) agreed to authorise the board of directors to cancel the listing of the company on the Kuwait Stock Exchange," the statement said following a meeting of the board.
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 1.4 million dinars versus 1.3 million dinars year ago
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 10.9 million dinars versus 10 million dinars year ago