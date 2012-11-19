* Global to seek shareholder OK on Dec. 2
* Firm says move necessary for debt restructuring plan to
pass
* Global failed to secure waiver on mandatory offer rules
DUBAI, Nov 19 Kuwait's Global Investment House
will ask shareholders to approve delisting its shares
from the bourse after failing to secure a regulatory waiver
needed to implement its restructuring plan, it said on Monday.
Shareholders will meet on December 2 to discuss the move,
according to a Global statement. The firm's shares have not
traded in Kuwait since last December, when the bourse suspended
the stock after Global accumulated losses exceeding 75 percent
of its capital.ž
Global shareholders in September approved a debt-for-equity
style plan to create new special purpose vehicles that will
carry the company's debt. Under the plan, Global will offer new
shares worth 122.2 million dinars ($433 million) to creditors.
However, Global said on Monday it had been unable to get an
exemption to rules requiring it to allow existing shareholders
to take part in any new equity offering.
"Global would like to assure its shareholders that the
implementation of the restructuring plan is dependent on the
exemption granted by the Capital Markets Authority from the
mandatory offer rules to the special purpose vehicle that shall
subscribe to Global's capital increase," the statement said.
Global, whose major shareholders include the governments of
Kuwait and Dubai, is undergoing a second restructuring in three
years after the company asked creditors in September 2011 to
suspend payments under a $1.7 billion debt plan agreed in 2009.
The company said last week that while it had secured 95
percent assent from lenders for the new plan, three creditors
had failed to back it. Global said it would pursue all options,
including legal remedy, to force errant creditors into line.
Debt restructurings in Kuwait have to secure unanimous
backing from creditors unless the negotiations are covered by
the country's Financial Stability Law, which contains provisions
to sidestep dissenters if a vast majority agree to a proposal.
Global has not applied to have the law cover its debt talks.
The law, introduced after the 2008 financial crisis, has only
been used once - by Investment Dar, owner of luxury car maker
Aston Martin, to secure a 1 billion dinar debt deal in 2011.
Global's shares are also listed in Dubai, Bahrain and
London; the latter through global depositary receipts.
($1 = 0.2822 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Amran Abocar)