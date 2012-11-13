* Q3 net loss narrows-Reuters calculations
* 9-mnth net loss 35.5 mln dinars-statement
* Restructuring costs drag on earnings
* Three creditors withholding debt deal assent
DUBAI, Nov 13 Kuwait's Global Investment House
, buffeted by a real estate slump and market
turbulence, posted further losses on Tuesday and said it had yet
to persuade a handful of creditors to back a second debt
restructuring in three years.
The company, whose major shareholders include the
governments of Kuwait and Dubai, lost 14.9 million dinars ($52.8
million) in the three months to Sept. 30 versus a 15.5 million
dinars loss for the same period of 2011, Reuters calculated
based on a statement to the London Stock Exchange.
Its loss in the first nine months of 2011 stood at 35.5
million dinars, the statement said. It did not provide a
comparative figure.
Costs related to debt restructuring dragged on earnings
while other operating expenses rose 42 percent in the nine
months to Sept. 30 this year over the corresponding period last
year.
"The other operating expenses increased...mainly due to
costs associated with a project to seek a long-term solution to
the company's capital structure," the statement said, adding
without this expense, the figure would have been 26 percent
lower than last year.
Global said three of its creditors failed to back a $1.7
billion debt restructuring plan and it was looking at legal
options to secure a deal.
"The company obtained the approval for the plan from more
than 95 percent of the creditors. There was the exception of
three creditors," a bourse filing on Kuwait's exchange said.
Debt restructurings in Kuwait have to secure unanimous
backing from creditors unless the negotiations are covered by
the country's Financial Stability Law, which contains provisions
to sidestep dissenters if a vast majority agree to a proposal.
Global shareholders in September approved a debt-for-equity
style plan to create new special purpose vehicles that will
carry the company's debt.
This came a year after Global asked bank creditors to
suspend payments under its $1.7 billion debt deal agreed in
December 2009 to allow for negotiations over a new
restructuring.
Global proposes to create at least two SPVs, one to hold
company assets along with debt worth $1.3 billion and one which
will take part in a capital increase for the parent company and
which will carry a debt equivalent of $430 million.
According to the plan, Global would offer 122.2 million
dinars ($433 million) of new shares to creditors.
Global is scheduled to meet bondholders, who are due 95
million dinars split between two issues and who also agreed to a
repayment delay to allow for debt talks, according to a London
Stock Exchange statement filed last week. (Full Story)
($1 = 0.2823 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by David Cowell)