DUBAI, April 2 Creditors of Kuwait's Global
Investment House, including Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
and West LB, may get an equity stake in the investment
bank as part of a $1.7 billion debt restructuring plan, two
sources told Reuters.
"Giving equity stake in Global to creditors is definitely on
the table," one source aware of the talks said on Monday. "They
are yet to decide whether to give it on pro-rata or only to the
biggest lenders."
Offering equity to major creditors may be a last-ditch move
by Global to speed up debt talks with close to 53 lenders ahead
of a June deadline.
Global, which is battling tough market conditions, had in
December last year agreed with its creditors to defer principal
repayments on debt until June 10 to allow for a renegotiation of
the $1.7 billion debt restructuring plan it agreed in 2009.
Evercore Partners advised on the restructuring process.
A Global spokesman declined to comment on Monday.
Global had also agreed with bondholders to delay the
repayment on a 45 million dinar ($162.45 million) bond to June
2012 from April 2012 to help finalize the wider restructuring,
it said earlier this month.
Global has so far repaid around $200 million under the
existing debt plan, signed in 2009. However, with $1.5 billion
still to be repaid and volatile market conditions making it
difficult for banks to make money, Global said at the time it
has taken the step to complete "a more comprehensive
restructuring of Global's debt obligations".
The company reported a net loss of 54 million dinars for the
nine months to Sep. 30.
