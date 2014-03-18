* New CEO is from Spain's Novagalicia Banco
* Replaces Michel Accad who stepped down for personal
reasons
* Latest in a series of changes at regional banks
(Adds details on new CEO)
DUBAI, March 18 Kuwait's Gulf Bank
said on Tuesday it had appointed Cesar Gonzalez-Bueno as chief
executive, replacing Michel Accad who resigned in October last
year.
The appointment of Gonzalez-Bueno, former CEO of Spain's
Novagalicia Banco, was effective as of March 16, the bank said
in a statement.
Gonzalez-Bueno, a Spaniard who also previously worked as
regional head at Dutch financial services group ING, as
well as for management consultancy McKinsey, "will add new
energy and dynamism to the bank's growth," Gulf Bank said.
The bank, Kuwait's fourth-largest, also reported a 4 percent
rise in 2013 net profit to 32.16 million dinars ($113.9
million).
Former CEO Accad had resigned from his post for personal
reasons, one of a series of recent CEO departures at banks in
the region.
National Bank of Kuwait's long-serving CEO
announced his resignation in December and his replacement took
over earlier this month.
Last year National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Qatar
National Bank and Dubai's Emirates NBD all
announced new heads.
(Reporting by Mirna Sleiman in Dubai and Sylvia Westall in
Kuwait; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov and David Holmes)