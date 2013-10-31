KUWAIT Oct 31 Kuwait's Gulf Bank posted a 2.4 percent rise in net profit in the third quarter, Reuters calculations showed on Thursday.

Net profit in the three months to the end of September was 9.86 million Kuwaiti dinars ($35 million) compared to 9.63 million dinars in the same period a year ago, a Reuters calculation based on nine-month figures showed.

Gulf Bank, Kuwait's fourth-largest lender by market value, has yet to name a new chief executive after Michel Accad resigned earlier this month for personal reasons. He will continue in his position until early next year. ($1 = 0.2818 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Dinesh Nair)