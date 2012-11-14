KUWAIT Nov 14 A Kuwaiti company has signed a contract with South Korea's Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. to design, build and maintain a major bridge in the Gulf state, a stock exchange filing said on Wednesday.

Kuwait's Combined Group Contracting Co. will own a 21.5 percent stake in the Sheikh Jaber al-Ahmad al-Sabah project, it said.

State news agency KUNA reported earlier that the bridge project was worth 738 million dinars ($2.6 billion). (Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Andrew Torchia)