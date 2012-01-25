* Inflation at 4.8 pct on average in 2011 vs 4.0 pct in 2010
* Dec consumer prices +3.1 pct y/y, +0.5 pct m/m
* Food, housing costs rise m/m
* Benign price pressures expected in 2012 - analyst
* For details click on:
By Martina Fuchs
DUBAI, Jan 25 Kuwait's average inflation
climbed to a three-year high of 4.8 percent in 2011, in line
with analysts' forecasts, data showed, but price pressures are
expected to subside this year.
Consumer price growth in the OPEC member, which was spared
the unrest sweeping the Middle East and North Africa last year
apart from some small-scale demonstrations, reached 4.0 percent
in 2010.
Kuwait's 2011 inflation rate is the second-highest in the
Gulf Arab oil-exporting region, just below 4.9 percent for Saudi
Arabia.
However, inflation in Kuwait, home to around 2.7 million
people, decelerated last year, slowing to a 19-month low of 3.1
percent in December from a 6.0 percent peak seen in December
2010, with analysts expecting it to fall further.
"Right now there are no significant inflationary pressures
in Kuwait," said Giyas Gokkent, chief economist at National Bank
of Abu Dhabi. "Global inflationary factors are not there. We
have seen a significant decline in global food prices between
February and December. In addition, the dollar has been quite
strong."
"If we look at money and credit growth, they are also both
very subdued so we don't see inflation on the horizon," he said.
Bank lending to the private sector grew by a mere 2.6
percent year-on-year in December, while money supply growth
slowed to a four-month low of 8.5 percent.
On the month, consumer prices in Kuwait, which pegs its
dinar to a dollar-dominated currency basket, edged higher by 0.5
percent, the fastest rise in three months, the data from the
country's Central Statistics Office showed.
Food prices, which account for 18 percent of consumer
expenses, soared by 1.1 percent month-on-month, rebounding
sharply from a 0.1 percent rise in November.
Housing costs, which make up for over a quarter of the
basket, increased by 0.8 percent month-on-month in December
after remaining flat in the previous two months.
Analysts have expected prices in the world's No. 6 crude
exporter to go up last year helped by a rise in global commodity
costs as well as the government's social handouts.
2012 INFLATION SUBDUED
Last January, the government announced plans to spend nearly
$5 billion, or almost 4 percent of its gross domestic product,
on cash grants and free food rations for its citizens.
A Reuters poll in December forecast average inflation of 4.8
percent in 2011 and 4.5 percent in 2012.
"One thing that could stimulate price pressures in Kuwait is
the development plan which they have, but it depends on how
aggressively they pursue that," Gokkent said. "But I don't see
any significant inflationary pressures at this juncture."
Parliament cleared a $110 billion development plan in
February 2010, aiming to diversify away from oil and boost the
private sector, but little remains spent so far due to political
clashes, which led to two government resignations last year.
Kuwait, one of the richest countries in the world with 2011
per capita income of over $40,700 estimated by the IMF, plans to
hold a parliamentary election in February following the latest
government resignation in November.
(Reporting by Martina Fuchs; editing by Ron Askew)