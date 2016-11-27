Nov 27 Kuwait's statistics office reported the following October consumer price data. KUWAIT CONSUMER INFLATION 10/16 09/16 10/15 pct change month/month -0.1 1.0 0.1 pct change year/year 3.6 3.8 3.2 NOTE: Prices of food and beverages, which account for more than 18 percent of the basket, rose 0.7 percent from a year earlier. Housing costs, which account for nearly 29 percent of consumer expenses, jumped 7.4 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Potter)