DUBAI May 25 Kuwait is expected to sign within
two weeks a $1 billion contract with a joint venture of Italy's
Salini Impregilo and Turkey's Limak Construction for
its planned South Al Mutlaa City project, an official said on
Wednesday.
The contract will cover construction of a road and other
infrastructure and be funded by the Kuwaiti government from its
own reserves, Naser Khraibut, director of planning at the
country's Public Authority for Housing Welfare, told reporters
on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai.
The Gulf state will also sign a contract this month worth
between $80 million and $90 million with Hill International
to manage the building of South Al Mutlaa City, Khraibut
said.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Writing by David French; Editing by
Andrew Torchia)