* First phase of new 400,000-resident city - official
* Limak and Salini to do infra and road work
* Hill International to get $80-90 mln manager contract
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, May 25 Kuwait is expected to sign within
two weeks a $1 billion contract with Italy's Salini Impregilo
and Turkey's Limak Construction for its planned South
Al Mutlaa City project, an official said on Wednesday.
It is the first phase of the planned 100,000 square
kilometre urban development, which is situated in central Kuwait
and is expected to house around 400,000 residents when
completed.
Despite being one of the world's richest countries per
capita and providing citizens with a lavish cradle-to-grave
welfare state, Kuwait suffers a significant shortage of
government-funded housing which particularly impacts young
people, who can find themselves on a waiting list for years.
The South Al Mutlaa City contract will cover construction of
a road and other infrastructure and be funded by the Kuwaiti
government from its own reserves, Naser Khraibut, director of
planning at the country's Public Authority for Housing Welfare,
told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai.
Costs for building infrastructure and public buildings in
the city has been estimated at around $20 billion.
"Other packages we're now in the process of prequalification
for contractors to tender," said Khraibut.
The Gulf state will also sign a contract this month worth
between $80 million and $90 million with Hill International
to manage the building of the entire city, Khraibut
said.
Meanwhile, Kuwait is also designing and completing an
economic study for the planned South Saad Abdullah City, which
will cover 60 square kilometres.
The $10 billion to $15 billion cost of the project will be
financed through a special purpose vehicle jointly established
by the Kuwaiti and South Korean governments, Khraibut said.
(Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Louise
Heavens)