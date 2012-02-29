KUWAIT Feb 29 Kuwait's public prosecutor
has asked a court to investigate a complaint against a former
prime minister and a nephew of the emir over allegations of
illicit financial transfers abroad, a source at the prosecutor's
office said on Wednesday.
Sheikh Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah's government resigned
last year after some opposition lawmakers alleged it had made a
series of illegal financial transfers via Kuwait's embassies
abroad. Sheikh Nasser's government denied any wrongdoing at the
time.
But on Wednesday, a source at the prosecutor's office said
the Sheikh was being investigated in connection with the
allegations and would be summoned for questioning if the court
decided there were grounds to proceed with the investigation.
"Informed legal sources have asserted that the public
prosecutor, Judge Dirar al-Asousi, has transferred a complaint
filed against former Prime Minister Sheikh Nasser al-Mohammed to
the permanent investigation committee which specialises in
trying ministers," the al-Qabas daily said in its main story.
It said the case centred on allegations by an opposition
parliament member of "foreign transfers" through Kuwaiti
embassies abroad.
Al-Watan, another Arabic-language Kuwaiti newspaper, said
the committee would rule on the seriousness of the complaint.
It is rare for a complaint against a former prime minister
and a member of the ruling al-Sabah family to be investigated at
such a high level.
When the allegations first came to light last year angry
protesters staged a series of demonstrations outside parliament
that culminated in the storming of the chamber, eventually
forcing the government to resign and triggering the dissolution
of the assembly.
Subsequent elections gave Islamist-led opposition candidates
a majority in parliament.
Kuwait, a key regional U.S. ally, is one of the world's top
oil exporters and home to the region's most outspoken
parliament.
(Additional reporting by Usama Mohammed, writing by Sami
Aboudi; Editing by Andrew Osborn)