KUWAIT May 14 Kuwaiti investment house
Investment Dar said on Tuesday it had offered to give
creditors a stake in a portfolio of assets in exchange for their
debt as an alternative to an offer made under a 1 billion dinar
($3.5 billion) debt restructuring plan agreed in 2011.
Investment Dar said the offer was optional and voluntary and
open to all of its banks and investors. It said those which did
not want to swap would retain their claims under the original
restructuring plan, which offered creditors a 10 percent stake.
The company said it remained committed to the repayment
schedule under the 2011 plan.
The settlement-in-kind will raise the chances of the company
being able to repay its debt on time, Chairman Adnan al-Musallam
said in a statement.
There were no details on the type or value of assets offered
to creditors under the settlement.
Shares in Investment Dar, which owns a stake in luxury
British carmaker Aston Martin, have been delisted from the
Kuwait stock exchange.
($1 = 0.2856 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Greg
Mahlich)