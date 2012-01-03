DUBAI Jan 3 Kuwait protested on Tuesday
against Iran's intention to unilaterally develop a disputed
offshore gas field in the Gulf unless an agreement is reached,
Kuwait's state news agency KUNA reported.
Iran said on Sunday it would launch full-scale unilateral
development of the field if Kuwait does not respond to its offer
of joint development.
Kuwait's Foreign Ministry summoned Iran's charge d'affaires
and handed him a letter saying that negotiations were still
ongoing between the two countries and development could not take
place before an agreement is reached, KUNA said.
The comments came following Iran fresh threat on Tuesday to
take action if the U.S. Navy moves an aircraft carrier into the
Gulf, Tehran's most aggressive statement after weeks of
sabre-rattling as new U.S. and EU financial sanctions take a
toll on its economy.
The Arash gas field is located on Iran-Kuwait's water border
and it is called Dorra in the Kuwait part of the field.
The field's gas reserve is estimated at one trillion cubic
feet along with some 310 million barrels of oil.
Kuwait and its neighbour Saudi Arabia have protested to
non-Arab Iran on its drilling for gas in the disputed field when
the three states have not reached an accord on demarcating their
sea borders in the northern Gulf.
Iran has the world's second largest gas reserves but has
struggled for years to develop them due to tightening
international sanctions that have kept away foreign energy firms
with the capital and technology it needs.
(Reporting by Amena Bakr; editing by Keiron Henderson)