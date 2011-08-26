BAGHDAD, Aug 26 - Three rockets fired in Iraq's southern oil port city of Basra landed inside Iraq and were not aimed at Kuwait or the Mubarak port, an Iraqi official said on Friday.

"The rockets targeted the (former) Bucca prison building, which is used by foreign companies," Ali al-Maliki, head of the Basra provincial council's security committee, told Reuters.

Maliki said the rockets' range was only one kilometre.

Basra police spokesman Colonel Kareem al-Zaidi also denied that any rockets had been fired at Mubarak port. (Reporting by Aref Mohammed in Basra; Writing by Serena Chaudhry; Editing by Jon Hemming)