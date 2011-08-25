DUBAI Aug 26 Three rockets have hit the border area between Kuwait and Iraq, Al Arabiya TV reported early on Friday quoting diplomatic sources.

The Dubai-based channel said the Katyusha rockets did not target Kuwait's Mubarak Port which is under construction.

The port has been a subject of arguments between oil-producing Iraq and Kuwait, which share a small border.

Iraq says the port interferes with shipping lanes to its own ports. (Reporting by Martina Fuchs)