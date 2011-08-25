UPDATE 8-Oil up after gasoline stock draw, but market bloated
* World market to be over-supplied for some time -Goldman Sachs (Adds settlement prices)
DUBAI Aug 26 Three rockets have hit the border area between Kuwait and Iraq, Al Arabiya TV reported early on Friday quoting diplomatic sources.
The Dubai-based channel said the Katyusha rockets did not target Kuwait's Mubarak Port which is under construction.
The port has been a subject of arguments between oil-producing Iraq and Kuwait, which share a small border.
Iraq says the port interferes with shipping lanes to its own ports. (Reporting by Martina Fuchs)
Feb 9 I watched the mountains, what was left of them, during soccer practice. While my son tumbled on a field with other five-year-olds, I cast my eyes across the river, where the hills were a pale brown with deep gorges and no trees: foothills with flat, bulldozed tops.
ABUJA, Feb 9 More than 700 people took to the streets in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Thursday to protest against the government's economic policy in a sign of mounting public anger in the oil producer grappling with recession.