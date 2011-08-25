(Adds details, background)

By Martina Fuchs

DUBAI Aug 26 Three rockets have hit the border area between Kuwait and Iraq, Al Arabiya TV reported early on Friday quoting diplomatic sources.

The Dubai-based channel said the Katyusha rockets did not target Kuwait's Mubarak Port which is under construction.

The $1.1 billion Mubarak port being built on the Bubiyan Island has been a subject of arguments between oil-producing Iraq and Kuwait, which share a small border.

Iraq says the port interferes with shipping lanes to its own ports.

Earlier the pro-Gaddafi TV channel Al Orouba had reported the rockets had targeted the Mubarak port. There was no immediate independent confirmation of the rockets being fired.

On Thursday, Kuwait's state news agency KUNA reported that a Foreign Ministry official denied Iraq had summoned the Kuwaiti ambassador in Baghdad and handed him a protest message over the building of the Mubarak port in Kuwait.

The official said the Mubarak port was being built on Kuwait territories and the dispute with Iraq over it was being handled through official contacts between the two countries.

Kuwait was invaded by Saddam Hussein's Iraq in 1990 and a shaky relationship has continued even since the U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam in 2003. (Reporting by Martina Fuchs in Dubai and Sami Aboudi in Cairo; Editing by Alison Williams)