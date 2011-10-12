* Want to see good balance between oil supply/demand -KPC head

* Looking to partner with int'l oil firm for China venture (Adds detail, background)

YOKOHAMA, Japan Oct 12 The head of Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC) said that Brent crude LCOc1 at around $90-$100 per barrel is acceptable, signalling the state oil company would like to see a decline in prices from their level near $112 on Wednesday

"We're looking for the place that makes consumers and producers happy," Farouk al-Zanki told Reuters on the sidelines of a visit to a refinery in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, adding that he wanted to see a good balance between supply and demand.

Asked what Brent oil price he thought would be fair, he said: "It's very difficult because (it's) very volatile. I think we can just speak of a range. It's between $90 and $100, plus or minus."

Brent crude for November LCOc1 was up $1.07 a barrel at $111.80 by 1001 GMT as investors bought into demand-sensitive assets on hopes there would be a deal expanding the euro zone's rescue fund.

CHINA PARTNER

Zanki also told Reuters that KPC was still looking to partner with an international oil company for its $9 billion joint project with Sinopec to build an oil refinery and petrochemical plant in southern China.

"We're looking around to see the most suitable international oil company," he said, adding that he did not know how long this would take.

"We're making progress," he said. "We only secured the land and nothing else has been accomplished after that."

The joint venture plant between Sinopec and Kuwait, to be built in the southern city of Zhanjiang in Guangdong province, includes a 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) refinery and a 1 million tonne-per-year ethylene complex.

The project will secure Kuwait, the world's seventh-largest crude exporter, a stable outlet for its oil as it aims to more than double its crude exports to China to 500,000 bpd.

The project, potentially one of China's biggest foreign investments, would be 50-50 owned by Sinopec Group, a parent of top Asian refiner Sinopec Corp .

Industry officials have said Kuwait is likely to seek a second or third foreign partner for joint funding. KPC in 2009 briefly tapped potential investors, Shell (RDSa.L) and Dow Chemical , but the firms did not make any commitments for a consortium.

The plant is expected to start operations around 2013/14. The OPEC member aims to reach oil production of 4 million bpd in 2020 and sustain it until 2030. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)