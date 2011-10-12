IEA says record OPEC cut compliance helps oil market rebalance
* OECD stocks fall below 3 bln barrels, first time since Dec '15
YOKOHAMA, Japan Oct 12 The head of state oil company Kuwait Petroleum Corp (KPC), Farouk al-Zanki, said on Wednesday that a Brent crude oil price LCOc1 of around $90-$100 per barrel is acceptable.
Zanki also told Reuters on the sidelines of a visit to a refinery in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, that the company was still looking for another partner for its around $9 billion joint project with Sinopec to build an oil refinery and petrochemical plant in southern China.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* OECD stocks fall below 3 bln barrels, first time since Dec '15
* Power grid pushed to its limit, prices soar to A$14,000/MWh
* But bloated U.S. market weighs on prices (Adds comment, updates prices)