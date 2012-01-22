(Adds background)
DUBAI Jan 22 Two of Kuwait's largest
investment firms have cut nearly 100 jobs in cost-cutting
measures, sources said on Sunday, as they grapple with difficult
market conditions.
Kuwait's Global Investment House has laid off 17
percent of its staff, or 60 employees out of 350, across the
region as part of cost-cutting measures at the debt-laden firm,
two sources said Sunday.
Most of the job cuts at Global, which is in talks to
restructure $1.7 billion in debt, will be in Kuwait, one of the
sources said.
Meanwhile, Kipco Asset Management Co (KAMCO) has
cut 39 positions out of a 120-strong workforce, two sources
said. The departures include the head of asset management at the
Kuwaiti firm. KAMCO is a unit of the Gulf state's largest
investment company, Kuwait Projects Co..
"The cuts have been pretty much across the board and no
particular team or department has been spared," one source said
in reference to KAMCO. "There are some people who left before
the redundancy plan.
"Obviously, the market conditions have not been helpful for
most investment firms in the region and that has triggered the
lay-offs."
Kuwait is home to a large number of investment firms which
were hard hit by the global financial crisis. That prompted the
government of the world's fourth-largest oil exporter to approve
a $5 billion rescue package in 2009.
In May, the country's central bank told investment firms
that they need to separate licences to operate their lending and
investment businesses as it eliminates regulatory overlap with
the market regulator.
A company spokesman at Global declined to comment on
Sunday. KAMCO officials could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Global Investment House had in December agreed with
creditors to defer principal repayments on debt until June 10 to
allow for a renegotiation of the $1.7 billion debt restructuring
plan it agreed in 2009. Evercore Partners advised them on the
restructuring process.
At the end of September, Global, which reported a wider
third quarter loss, had repaid $232.8 million of the total debt
amount.
(Reporting by Mirna Sleiman and Dinesh Nair; Editing by Amran
Abocar)