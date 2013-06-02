DUBAI, June 2 Kuwait Finance House
(KFH), the Gulf Arab state's largest Islamic bank, will begin a
64 million dinars ($223.9 million) capital increase program on
Wednesday to fund the bank's expansion and strengthen its
balance sheet.
The sale of 639 million new shares in the bank will run for
two weeks and will boost its capital by 20 percent, a statement
from the bank said on Sunday.
Kuwaiti banks have suffered since the global financial
crisis because of exposures to the local real estate and stock
market whose values have dropped sharply. Exposure to local
investment firms who borrowed heavily in the boom years to
finance activity in both areas also hit bank balance sheets.
The rights issue, a sale of shares to existing holders, will
be priced at 0.5 dinars per share, a 35.9 percent discount to
the closing price at the end of last week. The ratio at which
existing shareholders can purchase new shares was not disclosed.
KFH shares closed down 1.3 percent at 0.77 dinars on Sunday.
The new capital will be used to strengthen its balance sheet
and fund expansion of both its global footprint and the products
it offers, the statement said.
The sale would also push its Tier 1 ratio - the key measure
of a bank's financial health - towards its 17 percent target for
the end of 2013. It currently stands at 13.6 percent, below the
15.5 percent average for the Kuwait banking sector, according to
ratings agency Moody's.
Last month, Moody's downgraded KFH by one notch to A1 on the
back of continuing pressure on asset quality, an increasing
reliance on volatile investment income for revenue and the
bank's complex organisational structure.
KFH said in November that it wanted to increase its capital
as part of the bank's five-year strategic plan, with
shareholders giving assent to the move in April.
($1 = 0.2859 Kuwaiti dinars)
