DUBAI Oct 23 Kuwait Finance House (KFH), the Gulf state's largest Islamic lender, appointed veteran board member Mohammed Al-Khodairi as its new chairman, replacing Sameer al-Nafisi who has resigned, KFH said in a bourse statement.

KFH also said it accepted the resignation of Al-Nafisi from the board membership and appointed Hamad Al-Omairi as a board member.

The bank did not provide a reason for the resignation. (Reporting By Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Dinesh Nair)