BRIEF-Pacific Premier Bancorp receives regulatory approvals for Heritage Oaks acquisition
* Pacific Premier Bancorp announces receipt of regulatory approvals for acquisition of Heritage Oaks Bancorp
KUWAIT Feb 3 Kuwait Finance House, the Gulf state's largest Islamic bank, said its 2013 net profit rose by a third and that its board had proposed a 13 percent dividend distribution and 13 percent bonus shares.
Net profit was up 32 percent to 115.9 million dinars ($409.69 million) compared to the same period a year earlier, the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 0.2829 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall)
March 21 U.S. homebuilder Lennar Corp reported a 17.2 percent jump in quarterly revenue as it sold more homes in a recovering housing market.
* Says unit signs agreement to sell 17.2 percent stake in mobile games provider for 915.2 million yuan ($132.90 million) to Wolong Real Estate Group Co Ltd