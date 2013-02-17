BRIEF-Marlin Bidco says surprised by Shawbrook's rejection of 330p/shr bid
* Notes announcement by Shawbrook rejecting its proposed cash offer at 330 pence per Shawbrook share
KUWAIT Feb 17 Kuwait Finance House (KFH) , the Gulf Arab state's biggest Islamic lender, reported a nine percent rise in full-year net profit on Sunday.
Net profit was 87.7 million Kuwaiti dinars ($311 million)compared to 80.3 million dinars in the same period a year ago, the lender said in an emailed statement. ($1 = 0.2823 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy, Editing by William Maclean)
OSLO, March 7 Norwegian companies are expecting output growth to edge up over the next six months, a central bank business survey showed on Tuesday, following a moderate increase over the last three months.
* Au King Lun, chief executive officer of company, has been appointed as an executive director of company