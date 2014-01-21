BRIEF-TCF Bank raises prime rate to 4.00 percent
* Increasing prime rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent, effective march 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI Jan 21 Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO) has chosen three banks to arrange meetings with fixed income investors ahead of a possible dollar-denominated bond issue, a document from lead managers said on Tuesday.
The firm has hired BNP Paribas, HSBC and JP Morgan Chase to arrange the roadshows, which will take place in Asia, the Middle East and Europe starting on Jan. 23.
A dollar-denominated bond issue may follow the roadshows, subject to market conditions, the statement added.
The firm is the first Gulf-based issuer to announce plans for an international bond offering in 2014. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Mark Potter)
NEW YORK, March 15 Bank of America Corp Chairman and Chief Executive Brian Moynihan will once again face a shareholder vote on whether he should maintain both roles, according to the bank's proxy filing on Wednesday.
March 15 Wpt Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust