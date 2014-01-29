MLP to replace GfK on Germany's SDAX index
BERLIN, March 17 German financial services group MLP AG is to replace market researcher GfK SE on the SDAX index of German small-cap shares, stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said.
LONDON, Jan 29 (IFR) - Kuwait Projects Company (Kipco) has set official price guidance on its upcoming issue of a five-year bond, which is expected to have a size of between $400 million and $500 million.
Order books for the issue have reached over $2.25 billion and will close at 1130 GMT, according to a document from lead managers.
Official yield guidance of the 5 percent area (+/-12.5 basis points) has been set, with the transaction set to launch and price later on Wednesday.
BNP Paribas, HSBC and JP Morgan are the lead managers on the transaction.
The company is rated Baa3/BBB- by Moody's/S&P. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo)
WASHINGTON, March 17 The Trump administration took an unusual step on Friday in its efforts to defang the U.S. financial consumer watchdog created after the banking crisis, with the executive branch of the federal government telling a court that one of its own agencies is violating the U.S. Constitution.
March 17 Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.