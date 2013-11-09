BRIEF-Alaris Royalty Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.59
* Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $83.4 million for 2017
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Nov 9 Kuwait Projects Co (KIPCO), the country's largest investment company by assets, reported a 21 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Saturday.
Net profit in the three months to Sept. 30 was 8 million dinars ($28.3 million) compared with 6.6 million dinars in the same period last year, a company statement said.
KIPCO, a major regional investment house with stakes in media, industrial, financial and real estate companies, said nine-month revenue rose 22 percent to 458 million dinars.
It reiterated it was on track for double-digit revenue growth this year.
"Providing we see similar performances in the final quarter, we will be maintaining the double-digit growth we have now achieved," said Masaud Hayat, KIPCO's CEO for banking.
NEW YORK, March 7 Puerto Rico's oversight board is racing to review Governor Ricardo Rossello's blueprint for steering the island's economy out of fiscal crisis, but has key concerns over whether it can be implemented as planned, a source familiar with the process told Reuters on Tuesday.
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of senior notes