* Says to meet or exceed full-year expectations
* Net profit up 5 percent to 8.5 mln dinars
KUWAIT May 1 Kuwait Projects Co., the
country's largest investment company, sounded a confident note
on its full-year outlook after reporting a 5-percent increase
for first-quarter profit on Tuesday.
KIPCO, a major regional investment house with stakes in
media, industrial, financial and real estate companies, said it
made net profit of 8.5 million dinars ($30.66 million) in the
first three months of the year, compared with 8.1 million dinars
a year earlier.
First-quarter revenue rose 16 percent to 108.4 million
Kuwaiti dinars while consolidated assets grew to 6.1 billion
dinars.
The company's chief executive for investments said KIPCO had
already predicted growth in its financial services and media
businesses during 2012.
"This expected growth is now beginning to emerge and its
impact is reflected in our first quarter results," Tariq
Abdulsalam said in a statement.
"We expect these growth trends to continue and perhaps
accelerate, as the year progresses. If this happens, we hope to
meet - or even exceed - the expectations we have for our
year-end results," he said without elaborating.
Shares in the company closed at 325 Kuwaiti fils on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Reed Stevenson)