KUWAIT, March 31 Kuwait Projects Co
(KIPCO), the Gulf state's largest listed investment company,
said on Monday it planned to start the process for an initial
public offer of shares by its pay-television unit OSN within
weeks.
Deputy chairman Faisal al-Ayyar said he hoped the bourse
listing would be completed by the end of this year, and that he
was looking at London as a primary listing for the firm.
"We start the process within a few weeks," Ayyar told
reporters on the sidelines of KIPCO's annual general meeting.
"All things are tilted towards London, but not as GDR (global
depositary receipt), as a primary listing," he said.
The OSN network operates in the Middle East and North
Africa.
