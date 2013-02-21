BRIEF-Chesswood announces fourth quarter 2016 results
* Chesswood Group Ltd qtrly basic earnings per share from continuing operations $0.29
KUWAIT Feb 21 Kuwait Projects Company (KIPCO), the country's largest investment company by assets, reported a 4 percent rise in full-year net profit, a bourse filing showed on Thursday.
The firm made 31.3 million dinars ($110.8 million) in 2012 compared to 30 million the year before, the statement said. It did not give quarterly figures.
The company also said its board had recommended a dividend of 0.02 dinars per share and five bonus shares for every 100.
($1 = 0.2825 Kuwaiti dinars) (Reporting by Sylvia Westall)
* Preliminary month-end assets under management by company's subsidiaries $738.2 billion at Feb. 28, 2017, compared to $728.8 billion at Jan. 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Prices $700 million of multi-tranche senior unsecured notes