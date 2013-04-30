KUWAIT, April 30 Kuwait Projects Co
(KIPCO), the country's largest investment company by assets,
reported flat first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, a bourse
filing said.
Net profit in the three months to the end of March was 8.57
million dinars ($30.1 million), compared with 8.48 million
dinars in the same period last year.
Shares in KIPCO, a major regional investment house with
stakes in media, industrial, financial and real estate
companies, closed at 430 fils on Tuesday. There are 1,000 fils
to the dinar.
($1 = 0.2846 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Anthony Barker)