DUBAI May 29 Kuwait National Petroleum Company
(KNPC) is in final stages of talks with international
institutions for $6.4 billion in the second tranche of loans to
finance its multi-billion dollar Clean Fuels project, state news
agency KUNA reported on Sunday.
The first portion, signed on April 28, was worth 1.2 billion
dinars ($3.97 billion) with Kuwaiti lenders led by National Bank
of Kuwait and Kuwait Finance House.
The state-owned KNPC refiner is in the process of final
legal reviews for the foreign loans and will determine the
pricing and interest rates, KUNA quoted the company's financial
advisor Khalid Al-Ajeel as saying.
International lenders for the second tranche will include
credit agencies from Europe, South Korea and Japan, Al-Ajeel
said.
Part of the country's 30-billion-dinar economic development
plan, the Clean Fuels Project will upgrade and expand two of the
Gulf Arab state's largest existing refineries with a focus on
producing higher-value products such as diesel and kerosene for
export.
($1 = 0.3021 Kuwaiti dinars)
(Reporting by Noah Browning, writing by Hadeel Al Sayegh,
editing by Sami Aboudi)