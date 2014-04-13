Kuwait, April 13 Royal Dutch Shell and
BP have signed deals to supply Kuwait with liquefied
natural gas (LNG) over the next few years, a Kuwait Petroleum
Corp. (KPC) official was quoted as saying on Sunday.
Kuwait began importing LNG in 2009 and signed deals for
Shell and Swiss-based trader Vitol to supply it during the peak
power demand period from April to October over the last four
summers.
Jamal Al-Loughani, deputy director of marketing at KPC, told
the Kuwaiti Al-Seyassah newspaper that Shell and BP have been
contracted to supply the OPEC member country over the next 5-6
summers.
He said the total volume of super-cooled gas to be delivered
between the two companies would be around 2.5 million tonnes a
year.
Kuwait will sign another contract to buy LNG from a third
company later this week, he said, without elaborating.
Surging air conditioning demand in the hot Middle Eastern
summer and a lack of domestic supply means Kuwait needs to
import more gas each year to feed its power plants.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall and Reem Shamseddine; editing by
Keiron Henderson)