March 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI Nov 19 Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (Kufpec), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corp, has signed a $1 billion loan, it said on Wednesday.
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi-UFJ, HSBC Plc, JP Morgan, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) and Royal Bank of Scotland acted as underwriters, joint bookrunners and initial mandated lead arrangers for the loan, the company said in a statement on the Kuwait News Agency website. JP Morgan and NBK also acted as joint coordinators, it said.
Reuters reported last month that Kufpec had launched the five-year amortising term loan into syndication.
Kufpec, which is responsible for exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas outside Kuwait, said it was aiming to raise its output to 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day with reserves of 650 million barrels of oil equivalent by 2020. It is active in 15 countries, with 63 projects in the international upstream sector, it added. (Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Keiron Henderson)
HONG KONG/MUMBAI, March 21 Investment banking business in India should be enjoying bumper fees after a record year of dealmaking. It's not, and big banks blame in-house teams of advisers that have proliferated as the country's top family-owned conglomerates tighten their grip.