DUBAI, April 4 Kuwait Foreign Petroleum
Exploration Company (Kufpec), a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Kuwait Petroleum Corp, said on Saturday it had received an
additional $1.5 billion loan, raising a previous debt it took
last November to $2.5 billion.
The new funding will be used to finance the company's
current and future projects and international expansion plans,
Kufpec said in a statement on Kuwait's state news agency KUNA.
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi-UFJ, HSBC Plc, JP Morgan,
National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) and Royal Bank of
Scotland acted as underwriters, joint book runners and
initial mandated lead arrangers for the loan, the company said.
JP Morgan and NBK also acted as joint coordinators.
In November 2014, Kufpec said it had signed a $1 billion
loan. Reuters has reported that Kufpec had launched the
five-year amortising term loan into syndication.
Kufpec, which is responsible for exploration, development
and production of crude oil and natural gas outside Kuwait, said
it was aiming to raise its output to 200,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day with reserves of 650 million barrels of oil
equivalent by 2020. It is active in 15 countries, with 63
projects in the international upstream sector, it added.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Stephen Powell)