FRANKFURT Jan 15 There was no evidence that a bomb was on board a plane operated by Lufthansa's budget unit Eurowings bound for Cologne on Sunday, a company spokesman said in Germany, in reply to an enquiry.

He confirmed the plane made an emergency landing in Kuwait, having headed out from Salalah in Oman.

There were 287 passengers and 10 crew on board. Passengers would be flown back to Germany from Kuwait, the spokesman said.

