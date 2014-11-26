ABU DHABI Nov 26 Kuwaiti real estate firm
Mabanee said on Wednesday it would spend 265 million
dinars ($910 million) on building the fourth phase of its The
Avenues mall development.
The total project cost, including the fourth phase, stands
at 610 million dinars, Mohamed Abdelaziz al-Shayee, chairman of
Mabanee, said in a statement.
The company did not give details on how the scheme would be
funded.
In a separate bourse filing, Mabanee said its subsidiary, Al
Rai Real Estate Company, has signed a three-year construction
contract with Al Ahmadiya General Trading and Contracting Co
worth 114 million dinars to build the fourth phase.
Opened in 2007, The Avenues is the largest shopping mall in
Kuwait and currently has over 800 stores, according to its
website.
($1 = 0.2911 Kuwaiti dinar)
