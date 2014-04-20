KUWAIT, April 20 A judge has suspended two
Kuwaiti newspapers for two weeks after they published stories
about a recording that discusses an alleged plot to overthrow
the Gulf state's ruling system, their editors said on Sunday.
Kuwait, a major oil producer and U.S. ally, has imposed a
news blackout on a sensitive investigation into the tape, saying
earlier this month that media coverage about it was damaging to
the country. A parliament session discussing the tape last week
was held behind closed doors.
"I do not think we talked about the tape more than any other
newspaper," Al Watan editor-in-chief Sheikh Khalifa Ali
al-Khalifa al-Sabah told Reuters.
"This is a great legal error," he said, citing a notice from
the Information Ministry about the verdict against newspapers Al
Watan and Alam Alyawm.
Sheikh Khalifa, a member of Kuwait's Al Sabah ruling family,
said the newspaper would contest the decision and continue to
update its website. It would not publish its print edition from
Monday, he added.
Alam Alyawm editor Abdulhameed al-Da'as said his newspaper
had also received a notice about the verdict on Sunday and would
cease publication for two weeks.
Alam Alyawm is a separate publication to Al Watan and is
close to Kuwait's political opposition. Its front page on Sunday
said there was an "uprising against the closure of the
newspaper," and featured comments from politicians and media
figures against the expected suspension.
Kuwait's courts do not comment to the media about cases.
Reports about the tape have featured extensively in local
newspapers and online since the start of the year, prompting a
rare statement from the ruling emir's office this month, which
told people to stop discussing the topic.
The public prosecutor opened a case into the tape in
December after a legal complaint by a former parliament speaker
who asked for an investigation into tweets about the recording.
Kuwait is home to about a dozen daily newspapers and has a
freer media environment than other Gulf Arab states, but issues
related to the ruling system - a hereditary dynasty - are
especially sensitive.
The 84-year-old emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, came
to power in 2006 after his ailing predecessor stepped down.
Sheikh Sabah's brother, Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad
al-Sabah, is next in line to become emir.
