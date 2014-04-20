(Adds government comment, media freedom context)
KUWAIT, April 20 A judge has suspended two
Kuwaiti newspapers for two weeks after they published stories
about a recording that discusses an alleged plot to overthrow
the Gulf state's ruling system, their editors and the state news
agency said on Sunday.
Kuwait, a major oil producer and U.S. ally, has imposed a
news blackout on a sensitive investigation into the tape, saying
earlier this month that media coverage about it was damaging to
the country. A parliament session discussing the tape last week
was held behind closed doors.
The Information Ministry said the newspapers had published
"articles and views on the case which could affect relevant
investigations by the Public Prosecution, and could even
undermine the national interest," the KUNA news agency reported.
Al Watan editor-in-chief Sheikh Khalifa Ali al-Khalifa
al-Sabah told Reuters that his publication would contest the
decision and continue to update its website. It would not
publish its print edition from Monday, he added.
"I do not think we talked about the tape more than any other
newspaper," Sheikh Khalifa, a member of Kuwait's Al Sabah ruling
family, said. "This is a great legal error."
Alam Alyawm editor Abdulhameed al-Da'as said his newspaper
had also received a notice about the verdict on Sunday and would
cease publication for two weeks.
Alam Alyawm is a separate publication to Al Watan and is
close to Kuwait's political opposition. Its front page on Sunday
said there was an "uprising against the closure of the
newspaper," and featured comments from politicians and media
figures against the expected suspension.
Kuwait's courts do not comment to the media about cases.
Reports about the tape have featured extensively in local
newspapers and online since the start of the year, prompting a
rare statement from the ruling emir's office this month, which
told people to stop discussing the topic.
The public prosecutor opened a case into the tape in
December after a legal complaint by a former parliament speaker
who asked for an investigation into tweets about the recording.
Reporters Without Borders ranks Kuwait at 91 out of 180
territories in its 2014 World Press Freedom Index, above all
other states in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council.
Kuwait is home to about a dozen daily newspapers, which
often include criticism of government ministers, including some
ruling family members. However issues related to the ruling
system itself - a hereditary dynasty - are especially sensitive.
The 84-year-old emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, came
to power in 2006 after his ailing predecessor stepped down.
Sheikh Sabah's brother, Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad
al-Sabah, is next in line to become emir.
(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy and Sylvia Westall; editing by Jon
Boyle)