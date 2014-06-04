* Newspaper says abides by order but will file an appeal
* Kuwait says media coverage damaging to the country
* Investigation into alleged plot began last December
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has banned several
television news channels from airing programmes about an
investigation into a recording that discusses an alleged plot
against the ruling system, state news agency KUNA reported on
Wednesday.
The Information Ministry also said it had referred several
newspapers to the public prosecutor for violating a news
blackout imposed over the affair that has prompted rare online
gossip about possible frictions inside the ruling family.
In April, Kuwait imposed a ban on reporting on an
investigation into the recording, saying that media coverage was
damaging to the country.
By its nature, few concrete details about the alleged plot
have emerged. Social media have been full of comments, with some
suggesting that the case could damage relations inside the
ruling family.
"(The ministry), after informing the attorney general, has
contacted a number of television stations to stop programmes for
four days starting today for including data and information
related to the investigation being made by the general
prosecution in the case number 1241 of 2013...," KUNA said.
The editor-in-chief of the Arabic-language al-Watan said the
newspaper had not been notified about any decision to refer it
to the public prosecution but confirmed that a TV station that
is part of the same group had been ordered not to air two news
broadcasts.
The editor, Sheikh Khalifa Ali al-Khalifa al-Sabah, told
Reuters the TV station planned to abide by the ministry's order
but would file an appeal on Thursday.
Asked if the case was linked to the alleged recording,
Sheikh Khalifa said: "It seems so."
Al-Watan reported on its website on Tuesday that Sheikh
Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah, a ruling family member, had given Prime
Minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah, another family
member, 10 days to disclose details about companies that had
been hired to transcribe the recording and its content, before
starting possible legal action.
The prime minister's office expressed surprise at the
warning and said that materials related to the case have been
handed over to the public prosecution.
A judge suspended two newspapers in April for two weeks
after they published stories about the recording.
Kuwait's courts do not comment to the media about cases.
(Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)