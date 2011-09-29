Sept 29 Kuwait's M2 money supply growth accelerated to a 19-month high of 7.7 percent year-on-year at the end of August from 7.5 percent in the previous month, the Gulf country's central bank data showed on Thursday.

Bank lending growth slowed down to 1.9 percent year-on-year in August from 2.2 percent seen in the previous month, the data also showed. KUWAIT MONEY SUPPLY END-AUG 11 END-JULY 11 END-AUG 10 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 20.1 17.9 12.1 M2 change yr/yr 7.7 7.5 2.6

M2-M1 change yr/yr (pct ) 4.3 4.6 0.3 M3 pct change yr/yr 7.6 7.5 2.6 Bank private sector claims yr/yr 1.9 2.2 2.6 KUWAIT C.BANK FOREIGN ASSETS

bln dinars 6.655 6.250 5.463

change yr/yr (pct) 21.8 15.9 15.9 (Reporting by Martina Fuchs; Editing by Rachna Uppal)