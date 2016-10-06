DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to Feb. 21
Oct 6 Kuwait's central bank released the following July money supply and bank lending data, showing annual M2 money supply growth falling to its lowest level this year but bank lending growth accelerating. KUWAIT MONEY SUPPLY JULY 16 JUNE 16 JULY 15 M1 change yr/yr (pct) -2.2 -0.2 -0.6 M2 change yr/yr 0.9 1.7 4.7 M2-M1 pct change yr/yr 2.1 2.4 6.8 Bank priv. sector claims yr/yr 7.4 7.2 4.9 KUWAIT CENTRAL BANK FOREIGN ASSETS bln dinars 8.10 9.00 8.908 change yr/yr (pct) -9.1 -0.7 -1.4 NOTE: Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on official data. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Alexander Smith)
LISBON, Jan 28 Southern European leaders meet on Saturday in Lisbon to discuss growing challenges, from the refugee crisis to rising borrowing costs and low economic growth, at a time when rising populism has increased political uncertainty in Europe.
