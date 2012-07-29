July 29 Kuwait's M2 money supply growth accelerated to a two-and-half-year high of 10.4 percent on an annual basis at the end of June from 8.9 percent in the previous month, the Gulf country's central bank data showed.

Bank lending to the OPEC member's private sector grew 5.0 percent year-on-year in June, which was the fastest growth rate in two years, after a 4.7 percent rise in the previous month, the data also showed. KUWAIT MONEY SUPPLY END-JUNE 12 END-MAY 12 END-JUNE 11 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 15.9 10.0 14.7 M2 change yr/yr 10.4 8.9 4.7 M2-M1 pct change yr/yr 8.6 8.6 1.9 Bank private sector claims yr/yr 5.0 4.7 2.3 KUWAIT C.BANK FOREIGN ASSETS

bln dinars 7.311 7.365 6.118

change yr/yr (pct) 19.5 7.6 13.4

NOTE. Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on official data. (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by David Cowell)