Oct 26 Kuwait's M2 money supply growth slowed to an annual 3.4 percent in August from 4.7 percent in July, central bank data showed on Monday. Growth in bank lending to the private sector slowed to 4.3 percent in August, the slowest rate since July 2013, from 4.9 percent in July. KUWAIT MONEY SUPPLY END-AUG 15 END-JULY 15 END-AUG 14 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 0.1 -0.6 16.3 M2 change yr/yr 3.4 4.7 6.4 M2-M1 pct change yr/yr 4.7 6.8 3.1 Bank priv. sector claims yr/yr 4.3 4.9 6.1 KUWAIT C.BANK FOREIGN ASSETS bln dinars 8.209 8.908 9.352 change yr/yr (pct) -12.2 -1.4 15.2 NOTE. Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on official data. Year-earlier bank lending data is revised. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Catherine Evans)