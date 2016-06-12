EMERGING MARKETS-Turkish lira, Mexican peso at multi-week highs as dollar fades post-Fed
By Karin Strohecker
LONDON, Feb 2 The Turkish lira and the Mexican
peso surged to multi-week highs on Thursday, leading emerging
markets which took heart from a weaker dollar after the U.S.
Federal Reserve gave no hint of accelerating rate hikes.
The greenback slipped to an 11-week low against a basket of
currencies after the Fed held interest rates on Wednesday in its
first meeting since President Donald Trump took office. While
painting a fairly upbeat picture of the econo